This Is Colorado's Best Lake

If you want to take a break from the sea, look no further than a lake! There are plenty of lakes in the United States that are perfect for all kinds of activities, from swimming and fishing to paddle boarding and boating. Sometimes it's the scenic views and quiet ambiance that keep people coming back.

Cheapism also found the best lake in every state for both tourists and locals:

"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."

According to the website, the most idyllic lake you can visit in Colorado is...

Grand Lake!