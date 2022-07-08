This Is Florida's Best Lake
By Zuri Anderson
July 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
If you want to take a break from the sea, look no further than a lake! There are plenty of lakes in the United States that are perfect for all kinds of activities, from swimming and fishing to paddle boarding and boating. Sometimes it's the scenic views and quiet ambiance that keep people coming back.
Cheapism also found the best lake in every state for both tourists and locals:
"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
According to the website, the most idyllic lake you can visit in Florida is...
Here's what writers had to say about this popular destination:
"About 70 miles from Orlando and spanning some 54 square miles, Lake Kissimmee is home to bald eagles, ospreys, white tailed deer, and bobcats. Below its surface are loads of largemouth bass, bluegill, and crappie. Visitors can take advantage of Lake Kissimmee State Park's camping facilities and enjoy its 13 miles of hiking and nature trails."
If you plan on visiting, make sure you check for closures and alerts before making plans!
