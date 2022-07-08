This Is The Best Lake In All Of Arizona

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Arizona has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."

According to Cheapism, the best lake in Arizona is Lake Havasu. The website explains:

"Hailed the "personal watercraft capital of the world," Lake Havasu is all about water sports such as wakeboarding and water skiing. Sparkling blue waters and an abundance of hidden coves and beaches attract families and spring breakers year after year to this sunny desert destination."

