This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."

According to Cheapism, the best lake in Texas is Lady Bird Lake. The website explains:

"Lady Bird Lake, rechristened in 2007 to honor the first lady, is in downtown Austin. Bordered by 10 miles of well-maintained trails, it's a well-liked hub for bicyclists, runners, and walkers. The terrain varies, and the views of the city are spectacular. Keep an eye out for the statue of the late, great guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn. "

