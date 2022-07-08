This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Missouri is Lake of the Ozarks. This lake is known for its size, beautiful scenery, and history.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Missouri:

"Lake of the Ozarks is about 2½ hours from Kansas City and St. Louis. Known for its coves where boaters party, the lake offers 54,000 acres of water, the expansive Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and numerous marinas. At Ha Ha Tonka State Park, visitors can explore the ruins of a turn-of-the-century stone castle on a high bluff over Lake of the Ozarks. Built as the home of a wealthy businessman who was soon killed in a car accident, it eventually became a hotel, only to be destroyed by a fire in the 1940s."

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.