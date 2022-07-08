This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Wisconsin, look no further. TripSavvy named Caribou Tavern as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

There are many contenders for the best dive bar in Madison, Wisconsin’s capital city. The Caribou Tavern, located near Lake Mendota on Johnson Street, serves up burgers, hot dogs, jalapeño chili poppers, and, of course, cheese curds. This is a low-key, completely casual dive bar, situated in the heart of a college town that loves to drink affordable beer. Catering to folks from different backgrounds and ages in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, The Caribou is a place where regulars line the bar each weekend.

Caribou Tavern is located at 703 East Johnson Street in Madison, Wisconsin.