Watch Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Casie Rap To Iconic Beyoncé Song

Apparently the apple doesn't fall too far from tree.

Machine Gun Kelly and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie, proved that they are the duo everybody is looking for in a new video of them rapping along to an iconic Beyoncé song, per Entertainment Tonight. The 32-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist took to Instagram on Thursday (July 7) to show off his "parenting" skills, or at least in this case, show off how his musical ability has been passed down to his daughter.

In the clip, a shirtless MGK, microphone in hand, can be seen standing on a deck and rapping along to JAY-Z's verse in the 2003 hit "Crazy in Love." He then passed the mic to the teen so she can have her own moment in the spotlight, and she proved she was more than up to the task, quickly getting in to the groove and performing for the camera.

"my daughter got next 😤" MGK wrote in the video.