Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Smashed A Glass On His Face

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his wild antics, like accepting an award without pants or baring it all to celebrate the film he co-directed, but he shocked even some longtime fans earlier this week when he smashed a glass on his face while celebrating a major achievement.

While at a restaurant in New York City early Wednesday (June 29) morning celebrating a successful show at Madison Square Garden, which he said sold out in 10 minutes, MGK smashed a champagne flute against his face while telling surprised onlookers, "I don't give a f---." The glass cut his head, but that didn't stop him from continuing to perform a song for the crowd as blood dripped down his face.

He shared the bloody pics on Instagram, writing, "NYC you're my blood valentine 🩸❤️🔥"

Warning: Graphic content