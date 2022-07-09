The Weeknd Postpones Hometown Show After Nationwide Wireless Outage

The Weeknd was forced to postpone the first stop of his tour on Friday night (July 8) due to a nationwide wireless outage in Canada.

The "Blinding Lights" singer was set to begin his highly anticipated After Hours til Dawn Tour in his hometown of Toronto yesterday. But the tour stop was interrupted when Rogers Wireless, the largest wireless carrier in Canada, experienced an outage via People. The outage paused mobile and internet access across the country.

The Weeknd shared a statement on social media after the last-minute cancellation: "I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," he wrote. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can't wait to see you all."

Live Nation also shared a statement on Twitter where they revealed that The Weeknd was "onsite and ready to play" but due to the outage the "show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back."