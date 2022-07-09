Watch Metallica Duet 'Master Of Puppets' With Eddie From 'Stranger Things'

Joseph Quinn, the actor behind Eddie, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his fan-favorite Metallica scene. It turns out the actor learned to play "Master of Puppets" himself. Quinn shared that he was "very lucky" because he's been playing the guitar since he was young. "I’ve had a huge amount of time off, but when I read the script, I went and bought the guitar and started practicing manically," he added. "The solo was not me. I’m not a heavy metal guitarist, so we got this brilliant virtuoso to come in and do that bit. But the rest I was able to film."