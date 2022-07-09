Watch Metallica Duet 'Master Of Puppets' With Eddie From 'Stranger Things'

By Yashira C.

July 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images, Netflix

Metallica shared a video to TikTok duetting Eddie's "Master of Puppets" scene on Stranger Things and it's a must-see.

The band is seen rocking "Hellfire" club t-shirts as they play side by side to Eddie's iconic scene in the upside down. "hellfire club forever ❤️‍🔥," wrote Netflix in the comments. Fans of Stranger Things and Metallica alike raved in the comments of the video:

metallica literally played a tribute for Eddie and thats the sweetest and coolest thing ive ever seen
Metallica does a tribute to Eddie Munson doing a tribute to Metallica
this is my favorite video of all time, on any platform

Watch the TikTok below:

Joseph Quinn, the actor behind Eddie, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his fan-favorite Metallica scene. It turns out the actor learned to play "Master of Puppets" himself. Quinn shared that he was "very lucky" because he's been playing the guitar since he was young. "I’ve had a huge amount of time off, but when I read the script, I went and bought the guitar and started practicing manically," he added. "The solo was not me. I’m not a heavy metal guitarist, so we got this brilliant virtuoso to come in and do that bit. But the rest I was able to film."

