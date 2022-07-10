Fan Arrested After Trying To Break Into Selena Gomez's House

A fan has reportedly been arrested after trying to break into Selena Gomez's house, via TMZ.

According to the outlet, a man tried to get onto Gomez's property on Sunday morning (July 10.) LAPD sources told them that officers arrested the fan as he was walking away from her Los Angeles home, however, her security team caught him jumping the fence around 1 am. They promptly called the cops and officers found the man walking around the neighborhood. His reasoning? That he "just wanted to meet Selena."

This isn't the first time the Only Murders actress has experienced an incident like this. TMZ also reported that security called cops when a man allegedly wrote Gomez's name on a mattress with what seemed to be blood, and then lit the mattress on fire right outside of her house. The man reportedly didn't make it onto her property — and luckily Gomez wasn't home during either incident. The status of the case is unknown, but the fence jumper was arrested for trespassing.

Despite everything going on in her life, Gomez is keeping busy with multiple projects. She's confirmed that she's currently in the studio working on her next album and that new music will be coming this year.