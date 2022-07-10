Flea Thinks This Artist Can Make Him 'Become A Better Musician'

This is just the latest in Flea's quality social media content since RHCP embarked on tour last month. He's shared everything from book recommendations to footage of John Frusciante shredding on guitar, and proven why he's not the band's lead singer with a hilarious cover of Styx's "Come Sail Away." He even revealed what iconic cartoon character he'd like to play in a live-action movie.

RHCP are currently touring in Europe and will continue that leg before heading to North America later this month. See a full list of tour dates here.