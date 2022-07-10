Flea Thinks This Artist Can Make Him 'Become A Better Musician'
By Katrina Nattress
July 10, 2022
Flea is a superb musician, but even the best can strive to be better. In one of his latest Instagram posts, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist shared an entertaining video of himself and Thundercat, who's been supporting the band on tour, doing high knees exercises backstage before a show. "My hope is just that through some form of osmosis, if I stay close to @thundercatmusic I will become a better musician," he captioned the video.
Thundercat is also a bassist, and aside from his solo work is known for playing in the band Suicidal Tendencies and collaborating with Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar. In addition to the pair both being exceptional bass players, they have another thing in common. Flea recently made a cameo on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Thundercat made his acting debut on another Star Wars spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett.
See Flea's post below.
This is just the latest in Flea's quality social media content since RHCP embarked on tour last month. He's shared everything from book recommendations to footage of John Frusciante shredding on guitar, and proven why he's not the band's lead singer with a hilarious cover of Styx's "Come Sail Away." He even revealed what iconic cartoon character he'd like to play in a live-action movie.
RHCP are currently touring in Europe and will continue that leg before heading to North America later this month. See a full list of tour dates here.