Massive Fire Damages 338-Year-Old Historic Hotel On Nantucket

A massive fire at the Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket resulted in significant damages to the historic building.

The Nantucket Fire Department confirmed it received a report of an incident at the hotel, which is more than 338 years old, early Saturday (July 9) morning in an incident report shared as a press release on its Facebook account.

The department said an off-duty captain and several civilians assisted in removing guests from the hotel upon reports of the fire at the scene, crediting them for saving safely locating and saving the lives of two people in the hallway of the building.

"The actions of the citizens and the Captain saved lives," the report stated.

A Nantucket Fire Department engine arrived at the hotel and "found heavy fire on the East side of the building across all three floors." The firefighters went through the building to confirm that all guests and employees had safely evacuated while simultaneously working to extinguish the fire.

"The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident," the hotel said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital, one suspected to have suffered from heat exhaustion and another for a back injury, the report confirmed.

Several other nearby buildings also caught fire, according to the department.

Firefighters remained on the scene and continued to battle flames as of Saturday afternoon.