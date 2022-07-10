NFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested
By Jason Hall
July 10, 2022
NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor offense on Saturday (July 9), according to an online record via ESPN.
Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and an All-Pro in 2012, was released on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on the charge at LAX Superior Court on August 3.
TMZ reports airport security found a loaded guns in Brown's luggage prior to his arrest at 3:08 pm. local time.
The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. https://t.co/hnXHWvpvO6— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 10, 2022
Brown spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games at offensive tackle before becoming a free agent this offseason.
The 36-year-old was added to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams this past season.
Brown hasn't missed a game in each of the past two seasons, despite battling knee issues and having a heavily-managed practice workload. The veteran ranks seventh with a 91.8 percentage in pass block win rate among all NFL offensive tackles since 2018.
The former Virginia Tech standout was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 26 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first 10 seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2017 season.