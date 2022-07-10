NFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested

NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor offense on Saturday (July 9), according to an online record via ESPN.

Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and an All-Pro in 2012, was released on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on the charge at LAX Superior Court on August 3.

TMZ reports airport security found a loaded guns in Brown's luggage prior to his arrest at 3:08 pm. local time.