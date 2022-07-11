Arizona Experiencing 'Dangerously Hot' Temperatures
By Ginny Reese
July 11, 2022
Arizona has been hitting some sweltering temperatures, and they're only getting worse. News 4 Tucson reported that there is an excessive heat warning for July 11th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well.
Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in Tucson, Casa grande, Marana, Sells, and Ajo. Temperatures are expected to reach 114° in the Phoenix area.
Residents are being urged to stay indoors and avoid the extremely hot temperatures if possible. Temperatures are expected to be about 10° to 12° hotter than normal, so remember to drink water and stay hydrated.
National Weather Service officials stated, "The Phoenix heat island will stay uncomfortably warm all night."
The heat warning is not to be taken lightly. Please avoid being outside in #PHX during our hottest hours of the day.
Help is here: https://t.co/wr8G5vPY3V