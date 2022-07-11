Arizona Experiencing 'Dangerously Hot' Temperatures

Arizona has been hitting some sweltering temperatures, and they're only getting worse. News 4 Tucson reported that there is an excessive heat warning for July 11th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well.

Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in Tucson, Casa grande, Marana, Sells, and Ajo. Temperatures are expected to reach 114° in the Phoenix area.

Residents are being urged to stay indoors and avoid the extremely hot temperatures if possible. Temperatures are expected to be about 10° to 12° hotter than normal, so remember to drink water and stay hydrated.

National Weather Service officials stated, "The Phoenix heat island will stay uncomfortably warm all night."