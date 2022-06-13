Arizona's Sweltering Days Are Leading Into 'Even Worse' Boiling Nights

Phoenix has been hitting some sweltering temperatures, and they're only getting worse. The Guardian reported that the insanely hot days are now carrying over into the nights. At midnight last Friday (June 10), the temperature was still at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The overnight low for the evening was still a sweltering 90 degrees.

60-year-old Sarepta Jackson says it wasn't much cooler inside her home. Jackson said, "This heat is miserable, my body can't take it."

Matthew Hirsch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix said, "The changing climate means that every year the records get easier to break. This heat is dangerous if you can't get any relief."

Jackson and her husband Jerry Stewart spent a few hours at Church on Sunday and visited their grandchildren who have air conditioning. But with gas prices high, they can't make the trip often. Jackson said, "We just try to keep cool and hope we get through it."

Over the last week, the temperatures in Phoenix have not fallen below 80 degrees, breaking many night time records.