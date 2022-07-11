City Of Chicago To Give Away 5,000 Free Bikes, Helmets, Locks

By Logan DeLoye

July 11, 2022

Boy on a red bike wearing a helmet
Photo: Getty Images

The city of Chicago is planning to give away 5,000 free bikes, helmets, and locks to residents who qualify for mobility assistance. According to the Chicago Sun Times, those who send in an application cannot already own a bike and must be 14 years or older to fill one out.

Applications will be accepted through the Chicago.gov website or by mail from July 18 to August 4. The bikes in question are simple, single speed bikes that can only be obtained by residents who make $73,000 or less a year.

The Chicago Sun Times mentioned that Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration has been working on this project for awhile. If Mayor Lightfoot wins a second term, the bikes will be distributed throughout the next four years.

“We’re gonna give away 5,000 bikes to Chicago residents. Free bikes. And a helmet. And a bike lock. We need to do our part, right? We’re building out the network. We’ve got the bikes,” Chicago transportation commissioner Gia Biagi shared in a speech earlier this year.

This giveaway is being put in place to continue efforts towards affordable city travel and increase environmentally friendly transportation. In tandem with the giveaway, the city is working to improve current bike lane routes.

