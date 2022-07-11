Condoleezza Rice Added To Broncos Ownership Group

"We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos!" Rob Walton said on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group via DenverBroncos.com. "Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans.

Additionally, Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson, a Black businesswoman who also serves as Chair of the Board of the Starbucks Corporation and as a director of JPMorgan Chase, will join the Broncos' new ownership group, Walton confirmed.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had previously encouraged the Broncos to sell to a diverse ownership group when Hollywood mogul Byron Allen was linked to the team in February and would have become the first Black majority owner in NFL history if he acquired at least 30% of the franchise.

"We are excited to announce that Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has agreed to join our ownership group," Walton said. "Beyond her role at Ariel, Mellody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation."

"Thank you to Joe Ellis and the staff of the Broncos for the first-class manner in which they have conducted this sale process," Walton added. "In addition, we thank Hogan Lovells for their guidance and support in this effort.

"We look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process. When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community."