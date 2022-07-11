Detroit Zoo Offering Outdoor Yoga Sessions With The Animals

The Detroit Zoo has brought back outdoor yoga sessions, according to CBS Detroit.

Each session, which are held in front of an animal habitat, will include a meditative flow for all skill levels led by a certified yoga instructor. Sessions also include a chat about the featured animal, which include grizzly bears, tigers, red pandas and zebras, among others.

“Not only is yoga a healthy form of exercise, but Yoga at the Zoo offers a chance for guests to connect with the animals and their stories,” Vice President of Guest Services, Communications, and Marketing Randi Hamilton said. “As a bonus, your admission directly supports the Detroit Zoo and the animals who live here, along with our mission to advance conservation and sustainability. This is an event that’s good for the mind, the body, and the community.”

The event takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Each ticket includes parking and an admission ticket to the zoo will be handed out at the end of the session. Those who would like to participate must be 13-years-old or older and tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information about available classes and to purchase a ticket, head here.