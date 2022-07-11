Dua Lipa Debuts Bold New Hair Color In Stunning New Photo

Dua Lipa looks red hot in her new campaign photo shoot for Puma. The hitmaker took to Instagram to debut her stunning red hair on July 11th and announce her partnership with the athletic footwear and apparel company. The photo features Lipa posing in a chic version of a referee jersey styled into a two-piece. The red lining on the shirt and the singular strip of red at the bottom of the mini skirt matches perfectly with her new hair.

The photo came with the simple caption, "DUA X PUMA FLUTUR DROP 2 IS ALMOST YOURS!!" Puma's Instagram popped up in the comments with a cheeky response, "FLUTUR got me in love again," in reference to Dua's hit song "Love Again."