Dwindling Lake Mead Reveals 'Boat Graveyard'

The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower. Tucson.com reported that the dwindling lake has revealed quite the boat graveyard.

There have been houseboats, sailboats, and motorboats beached on the dry land as the lake's water levels dropped to record-breaking lows. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, reported 12 News.

One power boat is stuck upright in the soil where water one stood. It stands tall as the lake continues to get smaller and smaller. Last week a World War II-era boat was revealed as the water levels dropped even lower.