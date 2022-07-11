Dwindling Lake Mead Reveals 'Boat Graveyard'
By Ginny Reese
July 11, 2022
The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower. Tucson.com reported that the dwindling lake has revealed quite the boat graveyard.
There have been houseboats, sailboats, and motorboats beached on the dry land as the lake's water levels dropped to record-breaking lows. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, reported 12 News.
One power boat is stuck upright in the soil where water one stood. It stands tall as the lake continues to get smaller and smaller. Last week a World War II-era boat was revealed as the water levels dropped even lower.
Receding waters of Lake Mead have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten watercraft. https://t.co/zaxodhbQfc— 12 News (@12News) July 11, 2022
One boater, Craig Miller, was driving his houseboat last month when the engine stopped. He floated to shore, but within days the knee-deep water where his boat rested was completely gone.
Miller said, "It's amazing how fast the water went down. I was landlocked."
Dave Sparks, a social media personality known as "Heavy D," ended up helping Miller get his boat to shore.