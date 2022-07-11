Dwindling Lake Mead Reveals 'Boat Graveyard'

By Ginny Reese

July 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower. Tucson.com reported that the dwindling lake has revealed quite the boat graveyard.

There have been houseboats, sailboats, and motorboats beached on the dry land as the lake's water levels dropped to record-breaking lows. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, reported 12 News.

One power boat is stuck upright in the soil where water one stood. It stands tall as the lake continues to get smaller and smaller. Last week a World War II-era boat was revealed as the water levels dropped even lower.

One boater, Craig Miller, was driving his houseboat last month when the engine stopped. He floated to shore, but within days the knee-deep water where his boat rested was completely gone.

Miller said, "It's amazing how fast the water went down. I was landlocked."

Dave Sparks, a social media personality known as "Heavy D," ended up helping Miller get his boat to shore.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.