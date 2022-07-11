Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Dodge Cops On Lawnmower

A lawnmower-riding Florida man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, according to local officials.

Dusty Mobley, 40, reportedly drove a John Deere lawnmower in an attempt to outrun deputies Saturday morning (July 9), according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies tased Mobley after he tried to make a getaway from a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Holt, Florida. The suspect had a revolver, handcuff key, and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his possession, officials added.

Authorities have been searching for Mobley for over a year after he was accused of stealing a $40,000 boat from a business. When deputies tried serving the 40-year-old warrants last January, Mobley managed to escape by jumping into a swamp, according to the sheriff's office:

"Mobley had gotten away from OCSO deputies off Sparrow Road in Holt back on January 3rd by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River after they tried to talk to him in reference to a $40,000 stolen boat. Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene, but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail."

He's now facing numerous charges, including grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, and more.

Deputies say Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.