Georgia Man Goes Missing While Tubing In Lake

By Logan DeLoye

July 11, 2022

Tubing in river
Photo: Getty Images

A 31-year-old man was tubing with a group of people in Bibbs County on Saturday when he was thrown off of the tube. According to WSB-TV, the incident happened around 1:30 in the afternoon at Lake Tobesofkee, very close to Sandy Beach. County police and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene following the incident.

A pontoon boat was pulling a few tubers, when the tubers were violently thrown into the water. Both of them were not wearing life jackets when this incident occurred. The pontoon circled around to pick up the fallen tubers when they noticed that one man was missing, and the other was struggling to stay afloat. Someone jumped off of the pontoon and into the water to rescue the tuber, and ended up cutting their leg. The people on the pontoon were not able to locate the other tuber and immediately contacted proper authorities. County and state officials searched for the missing tuber on Sunday morning.

WSB-TV mentioned that officials were able to find the victim by using side scan sonar technology. The sonar detected the mans body. The 31-year-old man has yet to be identified by police as the investigation continues.

