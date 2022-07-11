Georgia Man Killed While Putting Air In Tires At Gas Station

A Georgia man was filling his tires with air at a gas station in Gwinnett County when he was shot and killed. According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred at the QuikTrip off of Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

The victim was putting air in his passenger side tire when a car pulled into the spot right next to him. The car had three individuals in it. WSB-TV mentioned that two of the suspects exited the vehicle and immediately began fighting with the man. The third suspect got out of the car, and into the victims car to try and steal it. The victim saw the man get into the drivers seat of his car and tried to stop him.

As he was trying to stop the suspect, the victim was shot and died in the parking lot of the gas station. An unidentified individual was backed into the parking spot behind the victim's vehicle and saw the entire incident occur. The suspects did not end up stealing the car, instead; they all got back into their vehicle and drove away. Police say that they might have identified the victim, but have yet to find the suspects.

County authorities continue to investigate.