Georgia Man Killed While Putting Air In Tires At Gas Station

By Logan DeLoye

July 11, 2022

Yellow crime scene tape surronds gas station
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia man was filling his tires with air at a gas station in Gwinnett County when he was shot and killed. According to WSB-TV, the incident occurred at the QuikTrip off of Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

The victim was putting air in his passenger side tire when a car pulled into the spot right next to him. The car had three individuals in it. WSB-TV mentioned that two of the suspects exited the vehicle and immediately began fighting with the man. The third suspect got out of the car, and into the victims car to try and steal it. The victim saw the man get into the drivers seat of his car and tried to stop him.

As he was trying to stop the suspect, the victim was shot and died in the parking lot of the gas station. An unidentified individual was backed into the parking spot behind the victim's vehicle and saw the entire incident occur. The suspects did not end up stealing the car, instead; they all got back into their vehicle and drove away. Police say that they might have identified the victim, but have yet to find the suspects.

County authorities continue to investigate.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.