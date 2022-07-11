Iconic Heinz Field Is Changing Its Name And Fans Hate It

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers' home stadium is going through a name change and fans already seem to hate it.

Heinz Field, named after the popular ketchup brand and American food processing company headquartered in the Steel City, will be renamed to Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, according to sportscaster Andrew Fillipponi.

"Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday," Fillipponi tweeted on Monday (July 11).

On Sunday (July 10), Fillipponi initially reported that Heinz chose not to extend its naming rights deal for 2022 and that a new name for Pittsburgh's football stadium was expected to be announced "this week."