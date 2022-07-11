Iconic Heinz Field Is Changing Its Name And Fans Hate It

By Jason Hall

July 11, 2022

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers' home stadium is going through a name change and fans already seem to hate it.

Heinz Field, named after the popular ketchup brand and American food processing company headquartered in the Steel City, will be renamed to Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, according to sportscaster Andrew Fillipponi.

"Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday," Fillipponi tweeted on Monday (July 11).

On Sunday (July 10), Fillipponi initially reported that Heinz chose not to extend its naming rights deal for 2022 and that a new name for Pittsburgh's football stadium was expected to be announced "this week."

The initial report of Heinz dropping its naming rights caused a stir among the fanbase, but the reported decision to change from a local institution to a lesser-known out-of-state brokerage firm was met with outrage and trolling on social media.

Heinz Field opened in 2001, replacing Three Rivers Stadium -- which was also replaced by PNC Park as the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates -- as the home of the Steelers.

The Steelers have won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII), three AFC championships (2005, 2008, 2010) and 10 division titles (2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020), while the Panthers have won three conference titles (2004, 2010, 2021) and two division titles (2004, 2010, 2021), since its opening.

