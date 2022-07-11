Iconic Heinz Field Is Changing Its Name And Fans Hate It
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers' home stadium is going through a name change and fans already seem to hate it.
Heinz Field, named after the popular ketchup brand and American food processing company headquartered in the Steel City, will be renamed to Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, according to sportscaster Andrew Fillipponi.
"Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday," Fillipponi tweeted on Monday (July 11).
On Sunday (July 10), Fillipponi initially reported that Heinz chose not to extend its naming rights deal for 2022 and that a new name for Pittsburgh's football stadium was expected to be announced "this week."
The initial report of Heinz dropping its naming rights caused a stir among the fanbase, but the reported decision to change from a local institution to a lesser-known out-of-state brokerage firm was met with outrage and trolling on social media.
Ain’t no one calling it Acrisure. It’s Heinz till the day I D.I.E pic.twitter.com/hKIkKe6lgo— Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) July 11, 2022
The Steelers going from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium pic.twitter.com/nkpkqjZxhi— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) July 11, 2022
When you come over the bridge and see the Acrisure Stadium sign pic.twitter.com/DrKSIrqG5L— Henny Frickett 🥃 - Sultan of Seltzers (@joefrk) July 11, 2022
Everyone who told me "UPMC Field" would be a terrible name punching air right now.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 11, 2022
Acrisure Stadium is way worse.
"Acrisure Stadium? No, you're way way way off." https://t.co/MnIWdtgjo5 pic.twitter.com/Q87sJJsl5R— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2022
Acrisure stadium? pic.twitter.com/iC5hTMTtP5— Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) July 11, 2022
Heinz Field is changing its name to Acrisure Stadium, after its new sponsor, a Michigan-based insurance company.— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) July 11, 2022
This is the worst thing to happen to Heinz Field since Bane. pic.twitter.com/ntaZclQoCZ
There's no chance yinzers will be able to pronounce Acrisure Stadium properly. This is a dark day for Pittsburgh— Cannoneil Cruzorner (@CannonballCrner) July 11, 2022
Heinz Field opened in 2001, replacing Three Rivers Stadium -- which was also replaced by PNC Park as the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates -- as the home of the Steelers.
The Steelers have won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII), three AFC championships (2005, 2008, 2010) and 10 division titles (2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020), while the Panthers have won three conference titles (2004, 2010, 2021) and two division titles (2004, 2010, 2021), since its opening.