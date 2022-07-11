Kanye West Teases Potential Plans For 'YZYSPLY' Retail Stores
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2022
Kanye West's success with his Yeezy brand has reached new heights this year. Business is reportedly going so well that the billionaire may be plotting to build an actual store front in the future.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, July 11, Ye has formally filed to trademark 'YZYSPLY'. Legal documents submitted by the artist's legal team say the trademark covers retail stores, online ordering services and only retail store services. This means that the Yeezy founder may be considering opening up a physical YZY store, which would house all of his products like clothing, sneakers and other accessories.
Kanye West's Yeezy Supply online store has been the official retailer for everything YZY for the past few years. According to the recent filing, the store is planning to offer a wide range of items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, G-strings and an array of headwear and footwear.
Ye knows the power his fashion brand has accumulated since he debuted Adidas Yeezy in 2015. Last year, he delivered the YEEZY Gap Round jacket, which crashed Gap's website on the day it was released. Since then, he dropped his second highly-anticipated Yeezy GAP collection with Balenciaga, which features some of his most popular items like his infamous blue jean jacket and his notorious black face mask.
The latest update about Ye's plans for his first brick-and-mortar store comes a few weeks after his company, Mascotte Holdings, filed multiple trademarks for his Yeezus alias. It filed for 17 trademarks that will be intended for the release of Yeezus-branded amusement parks, NFT's and blockchain-based currencies, clothing and bags and other manufactured goods.