Kanye West Teases Potential Plans For 'YZYSPLY' Retail Stores

Kanye West's Yeezy Supply online store has been the official retailer for everything YZY for the past few years. According to the recent filing, the store is planning to offer a wide range of items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, G-strings and an array of headwear and footwear.



Ye knows the power his fashion brand has accumulated since he debuted Adidas Yeezy in 2015. Last year, he delivered the YEEZY Gap Round jacket, which crashed Gap's website on the day it was released. Since then, he dropped his second highly-anticipated Yeezy GAP collection with Balenciaga, which features some of his most popular items like his infamous blue jean jacket and his notorious black face mask.



The latest update about Ye's plans for his first brick-and-mortar store comes a few weeks after his company, Mascotte Holdings, filed multiple trademarks for his Yeezus alias. It filed for 17 trademarks that will be intended for the release of Yeezus-branded amusement parks, NFT's and blockchain-based currencies, clothing and bags and other manufactured goods.