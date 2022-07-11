Kim & Khloe Kardashian Show Off Matching Swimsuits On Birthday Getaway

Khloe Kardashian showed off a matching beach vacation look with older sister Kim Kardashian on a recent trip to celebrate her birthday.

While celebrating her 38th birthday on a group vacation in Turks and Caicos, dubbed Kamp Koko, Khloe donned a black bikini to match her sister as they posed in the crystal clear waters, each holding up a peace sign. She shared a photo from the beach getaway on Instagram.

"We are still looking for that damn diamond," she joked in the caption, referencing the viral Keeping Up with the Kardashians moment from a 2011 episode in which Kim cried because she lost a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean, per Page Six. The pair's oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, then famously told her sister, "Kim there's people that are dying."