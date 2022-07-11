Kim & Khloe Kardashian Show Off Matching Swimsuits On Birthday Getaway
By Sarah Tate
July 11, 2022
Khloe Kardashian showed off a matching beach vacation look with older sister Kim Kardashian on a recent trip to celebrate her birthday.
While celebrating her 38th birthday on a group vacation in Turks and Caicos, dubbed Kamp Koko, Khloe donned a black bikini to match her sister as they posed in the crystal clear waters, each holding up a peace sign. She shared a photo from the beach getaway on Instagram.
"We are still looking for that damn diamond," she joked in the caption, referencing the viral Keeping Up with the Kardashians moment from a 2011 episode in which Kim cried because she lost a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean, per Page Six. The pair's oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, then famously told her sister, "Kim there's people that are dying."
Kim also shared some snaps on Instagram from the birthday getaway, including the same photo showing off their twinning moment. Simply captioning the pics, "Khloe's Bday Trip," she shared their extended photoshoot in the sparkling island waters. In one pic, the pair posed as the wind tousled their blonde locks, and in the last photo of the set, Kim smiled behind her windswept hair as a grinning Khloe splashed water at the camera.