'Wasted' Kris Jenner Makes Hilarious Birthday Toast To Khloe Kardashian

"You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-" she said before stumbling over her words. She eventually articulated that Khloe always looks at the "glass half full" and let out a cackle and called her daughter "so amazingly beautiful." Her boyfriend Corey Gamble then grabs the drink out of Kris' hand before wrapping up her speech. "I just want to say how much I love you and I've had way too much to drink tonight but we're here because we love you."

Earlier that day, Kris also posted a sweet tribute to Khloe calling her "the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."