'Wasted' Kris Jenner Makes Hilarious Birthday Toast To Khloe Kardashian
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2022
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday, June 27th, with a lavish party and her mother Kris Jenner made the most of it. The ultimate "momager" who threw the birthday dinner for her third eldest daughter according to Page Six, got a bit 'wasted' and Kim Kardashian captured all of it on her Instagram Stories.
Kim's stories started with Kris hugging birthday girl Khloe and dancing around in her flowing green gown. Soon after, Kris is in the middle of a birthday toast that's equal parts hilarious and sweet. “I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloe Kardashian," she said with a martini in hand.
"You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-" she said before stumbling over her words. She eventually articulated that Khloe always looks at the "glass half full" and let out a cackle and called her daughter "so amazingly beautiful." Her boyfriend Corey Gamble then grabs the drink out of Kris' hand before wrapping up her speech. "I just want to say how much I love you and I've had way too much to drink tonight but we're here because we love you."
Earlier that day, Kris also posted a sweet tribute to Khloe calling her "the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."