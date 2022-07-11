Life-Changing TikTok Hack Shows How To Cool A Room Without Air Conditioning

A TikTok user has gone viral for her hack showing how to stay cool during a heatwave without an air conditioner.

Emily Jane (@emilymagowan) shared a video in which she placed an ice sheet over a fan, which served as a budget air conditioning system, the U.S. Sun reports.

"I have a hack that’s going to make you so much cooler," she said. “It’s going to make your room, your apartment, ten times cooler than what it is now and trust me, every little bit helps.

“You are going to buy a flexible ice blanket, they are also called ice sheets, they look like this. I bought this today, now we’re going to freeze it.

“Then what you are going to do is lie it over your fan, or if you have a tall one you can tape it around.

“Then you are going to turn your fan on and the cold air is going to blast over you and trust me, your apartment will be at least five degrees cooler.”