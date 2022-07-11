Life-Changing TikTok Hack Shows How To Cool A Room Without Air Conditioning
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
A TikTok user has gone viral for her hack showing how to stay cool during a heatwave without an air conditioner.
Emily Jane (@emilymagowan) shared a video in which she placed an ice sheet over a fan, which served as a budget air conditioning system, the U.S. Sun reports.
"I have a hack that’s going to make you so much cooler," she said. “It’s going to make your room, your apartment, ten times cooler than what it is now and trust me, every little bit helps.
“You are going to buy a flexible ice blanket, they are also called ice sheets, they look like this. I bought this today, now we’re going to freeze it.
“Then what you are going to do is lie it over your fan, or if you have a tall one you can tape it around.
“Then you are going to turn your fan on and the cold air is going to blast over you and trust me, your apartment will be at least five degrees cooler.”
@emilymagowan
Life hack: how to make your apartment cooler #bcheatwave #heatwave #vancouverbc #lifehack #airconditioner #heatdome♬ Nobody - Mitski
The video, which was shared on June 29, has nearly 15,000 likes, 2,575 reshares and 173 comments as of Monday (July 11).
“Girl you are a life saver!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks so much!!!" one TikTok user commented via The-Sun.
"wow thank you for sharing,” another TikTok user wrote.
A third TikTok user pointed out that "you can also put these in your bed for about 30 mins before you go to sleep."
However, others acknowledged that the ice sheets shouldn't be covered directly for safety reasons, so it may be better to instead place the ice packs close by.