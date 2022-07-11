Lil Baby Reacts After Security Forcibly Knocks Fan Off Stage

It's not the first time a fan has made a bold move on Lil Baby. Last year, Lil Baby was performing in Charlotte during his Back Outside tour with Lil Durk when a fan ran up on stage looking for a dap from the "Right On" rapper. Baby took one look at the fan and instructed his security to take care of him. They responded by tackling the fan and violently removed him.



Lil Baby's incident with an unruly fan is one of several that unfolded this past week. Roddy Ricch also had an altercation with a fan during his set at the same festival Baby performed at. Ricch actually tried to handle the situation himself after he reportedly kicked the fan while he was being handled by security. Meanwhile, Cardi B appeared to have gotten into a tussle during her set at Wireless Festival, but she quickly denied claims that she fought someone off.