Lil Baby Reacts After Security Forcibly Knocks Fan Off Stage
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2022
Lil Baby's security wasn't playing any games with one unlucky fan, who made the mistake of getting way too close to the "In A Minute" rapper during his latest festival performance.
On Sunday, July 10, footage from the Georgia native's recent set at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland surfaced on social media. In the video, we can see Lil Baby performing when all of a sudden a random fan ran up from behind him. The fan appeared to go for a hug when the Quality Control rapper's security intervened and forcibly knocked him off stage and sent him crashing into the barrier between the crowd and the stage.
Once he was through with his song, Lil Baby stopped his show to check on the fan in question. In a separate clip from the show, Baby appears to ask if the fan is all right before picking things back up again. As of this report, there's still no word on the fan's condition.
It's not the first time a fan has made a bold move on Lil Baby. Last year, Lil Baby was performing in Charlotte during his Back Outside tour with Lil Durk when a fan ran up on stage looking for a dap from the "Right On" rapper. Baby took one look at the fan and instructed his security to take care of him. They responded by tackling the fan and violently removed him.
Lil Baby's incident with an unruly fan is one of several that unfolded this past week. Roddy Ricch also had an altercation with a fan during his set at the same festival Baby performed at. Ricch actually tried to handle the situation himself after he reportedly kicked the fan while he was being handled by security. Meanwhile, Cardi B appeared to have gotten into a tussle during her set at Wireless Festival, but she quickly denied claims that she fought someone off.