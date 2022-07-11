North Carolina City Named One Of The 15 Best Lake Towns In America

There are literally thousands of lakes dotting the American landscape, and while some stand alone surrounded by wilderness, others are connected to some of the quaintest towns in the country.

Travel and Leisure searched the country to find the best lake towns in the U.S. and ended up with a list of 15 amazing places begging you to come and visit. One town in North Carolina even made the cut. According to the site:

"These towns are not only right on the waterfront of the country's clearest and most sought-after lakes – they have bustling town centers and lively culture within. And isn't that what makes the best lake towns shine? They're not just waterfront havens where you can rent a boat for the day or go stand-up paddle boarding, they're also destinations with exciting restaurants, hotels, shopping, and plenty of non-water-based activities."

So which city in North Carolina is one of the best lake towns in the country?

White Lake

According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, the small town of White Lake has a population of 978. Located in Bladen County near Elizabethtown, White Lake has plenty of restaurants, attractions and even a boardwalk along its sandy beach, per Only In Your State.

Here's what Travel and Leisure had to say:

"Supported by natural spring and rain water, White Lake is a 1,200-acre body of water in North Carolina, and the town welcomes 200,000 tourists each summer. It's all about the water sports at White Lake – tourists come to swim, boat, tube, jet ski, wake board, and the like. That said, you'll also find an amusement park in town and, next to White Lake (heading toward neighboring Elizabethtown), a picturesque 18-hole golf course. Come for the entire summer, or just for the annual White Lake Water Festival traditionally held in May."

Check the report here to see the other cities dubbed as the best lake towns in America.