“They didn’t show him getting slammed to the ground or the reason why [he] was pulled over,” Cohen said. “Of course, they wouldn’t show that. I have never seen a department react to their malfeasance by disseminating highly edited disparaging video.”



The wild part about the entire situation is that a spokesperson for the Miami PD claimed they never released the video at all. Cohen blasted the apparent leak as "childish" and added that this is why "a lot of people are losing faith in policing."



Polo G was arrested in June 2021 in Miami after he left an album release party for his Hall of Fame LP. Officers claimed that the rapper launched a violent attack on another cop. The officer in question alleged he was struck in the head by the rapper's elbow and hit with multiple punches that reportedly left injuries on his face. Polo G was charged battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.



However, the case was dropped earlier this year. Two of the charges were against him, battery on a police officer and threatening a public servant, were dropped last November. Then, back in April, Cohen and the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County helped Polo G get his record cleared as a part of a Pre-Trial Intervention program for non-violent offenders. Once the rapper completed an anger management course, his two counts of misdemeanor Resisting an Officer Without Violence were thrown out, which killed off the case altogether.

