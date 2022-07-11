This Is Pennsylvania’s Most Popular Cocktail

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Pennsylvania's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named Pimm's and Lemonade as Pennsylvania's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

Now, while I’ve personally never heard of this particular drink, it does remind me of the movie Ant Man/Ant Man & The Wasp with Mr. Pimm and his special lab (totally not what the drink is named after). Here’s what’s in one: Pimm's No. 1, chilled carbonated lemonade, mint leaves, cucumber, orange slices, and hulled and halved strawberries. Enjoy, folks!

Pimm's No. 1 was not, in fact, named after Mr. Pimm from the Ant Man film franchise. According to Britannica, Pimm's is a gin-based British drink that is mixed with sparkling lemonade or ginger ale. It was invented sometime between 1823 and 1840 by James Pimm, who owned a London oyster bar. The original drink, which reportedly aided digestion, featured gin, quinine and herbs.