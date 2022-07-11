This Is The Best Lake In Tennessee

Tennessee may be landlocked, but thanks to the bountiful the lakes dotting the state from Memphis to Bristol, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including one right here in Tennessee. While some states may only have a few to choose from, others have plenty more where you can enjoy soaking up the summer sun, such as Minnesota whose nickname is "Land of 10,000 lakes." According to the site:

"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets."

So which lake in Tennessee was named the best?

Norris Lake

Located in East Tennessee, Norris Lake offers visitors a chance to enjoy the great outdoors splashing around on the lake or taking in nature at the connecting state park.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"A massive reservoir with more than 800 miles of shoreline and known for its clear waters, Norris Lake touches five counties and covers 53 square miles about an hour north of Knoxville. Naturally, water skiing, boating, swimming and fishing are popular activities. Norris Dam State Park has a full-service marina where visitors can launch their own boats or rent houseboats, pontoon boat, and other boats. There are also mountain bike and hiking trails."

Check out the full list here to see the best lake in each state.