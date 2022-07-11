Thom Yorke Gives Major Update About The Smile
By Katrina Nattress
July 11, 2022
The Smile released their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention in May, and apparently that's not the only music they've been working on. Last month, the Radiohead side project debuted a new song called “Colours Fly” during their set at Primavera Sound festival. Over the weekend, they shared footage of the performance on Twitter and Thom Yorke revealed that they've got more new music in the works.
"new one … work in progress … there are a few .." he tweeted. The Smile are heading out on a North American tour in the fall. Check out Yorke's tweet and see a full list of tour dates below.
new one … work in progress … there are a few .. https://t.co/jPeNYiNVEz— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 10, 2022
The Smile North American tour dates
Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –
Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium