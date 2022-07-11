Thom Yorke Gives Major Update About The Smile

The Smile released their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention in May, and apparently that's not the only music they've been working on. Last month, the Radiohead side project debuted a new song called “Colours Fly” during their set at Primavera Sound festival. Over the weekend, they shared footage of the performance on Twitter and Thom Yorke revealed that they've got more new music in the works.

"new one … work in progress … there are a few .." he tweeted. The Smile are heading out on a North American tour in the fall. Check out Yorke's tweet and see a full list of tour dates below.