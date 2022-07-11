Watch Billy Joel Bring Joe Elliott Onstage To Sing A Def Leppard Classic
By Katrina Nattress
July 11, 2022
Billy Joel and Def Leppard just happened to both be playing at Detroit's Comerica Park over the weekend. The Piano Man played the night before and brought out vocalist Joe Elliott to sing their 1987 classic "Pour Some Sugar on Me."
This is the third time the duo have performed the song together, following a 2018 show at Boston’s Fenway Park and 2019 at Madison Square Garden.
Watch the performance above.
Def Leppard is part of the Stadium Tour, which features fellow '80s heavyweights Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. Some of the bands have endured setbacks since the trek began last month. Crüe drummer Tommy Lee wasn't able to play full sets after breaking four ribs before the tour began.
Poison's Bret Michaels was also hospitalized at the end of June, just moments before he was supposed to hit the stage in Nashville "due to an unforeseen medical complication." The band subsequently had to cancel their set.
Thankfully, everyone seems to be healthy now. The tour will continue through September. Check out a full list of dates below.
North American Stadium Tour Dates
July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe
August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium
August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium