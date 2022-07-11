Watch Billy Joel Bring Joe Elliott Onstage To Sing A Def Leppard Classic

Billy Joel and Def Leppard just happened to both be playing at Detroit's Comerica Park over the weekend. The Piano Man played the night before and brought out vocalist Joe Elliott to sing their 1987 classic "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

This is the third time the duo have performed the song together, following a 2018 show at Boston’s Fenway Park and 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Watch the performance above.

Def Leppard is part of the Stadium Tour, which features fellow '80s heavyweights Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. Some of the bands have endured setbacks since the trek began last month. Crüe drummer Tommy Lee wasn't able to play full sets after breaking four ribs before the tour began.

Poison's Bret Michaels was also hospitalized at the end of June, just moments before he was supposed to hit the stage in Nashville "due to an unforeseen medical complication." The band subsequently had to cancel their set.

Thankfully, everyone seems to be healthy now. The tour will continue through September. Check out a full list of dates below.

North American Stadium Tour Dates

July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe

August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium

August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium