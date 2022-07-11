Zach Wilson's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sleeping WIth His Mom's Friend
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was trending on social media Sunday (July 10) after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of "sleeping with" his mother's best friend amid her new relationship with Wilson's former best friend.
Gile posted a photo publicly announcing her relationship with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne -- Wilson's college roommate and former BYU teammate -- which led to one Instagram user calling her a "homie hopper."
Gile responded to the comment by claiming that Wilson "was sleeping with his mom's best friend...that's the real homie hopper."
The Instagram interaction was screengrabbed and shared by numerous social media users, which led to Wilson's name being trending throughout the day.
it brings me no joy to report that……..— bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022
Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz
The incident happened to coincide with many of Wilson's Jets teammates having recently praised him for his growth during the offseason after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and having rookie struggles.
"My guy came back with a little more swag," said offensive tackle George Fant said of Wilson, via NFL.com. "He's ready to go, man."
But others instead praised the second-year quarterback for the rumor, itself.
Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson tweeted "Zach Wilson is the (goat emoji)," while former NFL offensive guard and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody tweeted "*Sees why Zach Wilson is trending*" with a gif of Derek Jeter's nephew, Jalen Jeter-Martin, tipping his "RE2PECT" cap to his uncle, among numerous other responses.
Zach Wilson is the 🐐— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 10, 2022
*Sees why Zach Wilson is trending* 😂 pic.twitter.com/2x1jBQJXQ5— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 10, 2022
Zach Wilson logging online today and realizing the public reaction is the opposite of what he expected https://t.co/fk6eDOo6FG pic.twitter.com/I6hGChkjxO— Jeff (@MetlifeJetlife) July 10, 2022
Zach Wilson whenever a mom texts him pic.twitter.com/gQWifGzquY— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 10, 2022
Zach Wilson tried to warn y’all— PFT Gym (@PFTGym) July 10, 2022
(via @PFTCommenter) pic.twitter.com/otDZHLWjgZ
Zach Wilson getting ready for his mom’s book club pic.twitter.com/BpFjDC91iB— Derek Mountain (@DerekMountain) July 10, 2022
Wilson went 3-10 while starting 13 games for the Jets during his first NFL season.
The Utah native threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 213 of 383 passing.