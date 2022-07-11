Zach Wilson's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sleeping WIth His Mom's Friend

By Jason Hall

July 11, 2022

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
Photo: Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was trending on social media Sunday (July 10) after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of "sleeping with" his mother's best friend amid her new relationship with Wilson's former best friend.

Gile posted a photo publicly announcing her relationship with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne -- Wilson's college roommate and former BYU teammate -- which led to one Instagram user calling her a "homie hopper."

Gile responded to the comment by claiming that Wilson "was sleeping with his mom's best friend...that's the real homie hopper."

The Instagram interaction was screengrabbed and shared by numerous social media users, which led to Wilson's name being trending throughout the day.

The incident happened to coincide with many of Wilson's Jets teammates having recently praised him for his growth during the offseason after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and having rookie struggles.

"My guy came back with a little more swag," said offensive tackle George Fant said of Wilson, via NFL.com. "He's ready to go, man."

But others instead praised the second-year quarterback for the rumor, itself.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson tweeted "Zach Wilson is the (goat emoji)," while former NFL offensive guard and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody tweeted "*Sees why Zach Wilson is trending*" with a gif of Derek Jeter's nephew, Jalen Jeter-Martin, tipping his "RE2PECT" cap to his uncle, among numerous other responses.

Wilson went 3-10 while starting 13 games for the Jets during his first NFL season.

The Utah native threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 213 of 383 passing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.