Zach Wilson's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sleeping WIth His Mom's Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was trending on social media Sunday (July 10) after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of "sleeping with" his mother's best friend amid her new relationship with Wilson's former best friend.

Gile posted a photo publicly announcing her relationship with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne -- Wilson's college roommate and former BYU teammate -- which led to one Instagram user calling her a "homie hopper."

Gile responded to the comment by claiming that Wilson "was sleeping with his mom's best friend...that's the real homie hopper."

The Instagram interaction was screengrabbed and shared by numerous social media users, which led to Wilson's name being trending throughout the day.