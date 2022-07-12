Albuquerque To Reveal Bronze Statues Of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman

The City of Albuquerque is unveiling likely the first ever municipal statues honoring meth manufacturers. Okay so they're fictional characters.

IGN reported that the city is set to unveil bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the hit TV show "Breaking Bad."

According to a press release, the statues were commissioned from sculptor Trevor Grove in 2019 by series creator Vince Gilligan. Gilligan is donating the statues to the city alongside Sony Pictures Television.

Gilligan said:

"Over the course of fifteen years, two TV shows and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us. I wanted to return the favor and give something back. These larger-than-life bronzes of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman exist thanks to the generosity of Sony Pictures Television and the artistry of sculptor Trevor Grove, and I love them. It makes me happy to picture them gracing The Duke City for decades to come, attracting busloads of tourists."

The statues will be on display inside the Albuquerque Convention Center after the reveal on July 29th.