Detroit Named One Of The World's Greatest Places

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 12, 2022

Detroit Aerial Panorama
Photo: Getty Images

TIME Magazine recently released their yearly curation of "The World's Greatest Places" — And this year, Detroit made the list!

The World's Greatest Places of 2022 features "50 extraordinary destinations to explore." TIME created their list by soliciting nominations from their "international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences." The result is a list that spans from the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, to places closer to home in the United States. In fact, Detroit was one of only five U.S. states that made the list. Here's what TIME had to say about the city:

Nearly 10 years after Detroit filed for bankruptcy, travelers can now play a role in the city’s vibrant economic recovery by simply driving through. Detroit was recently selected as home of the USA’s first electric-vehicle charging road, solidifying its title once again as the Motor City—but for the modern age. The revitalized city has plans for lots of new offerings, especially for food and drink. Some of the best: Midnight Temple, an Indian gastropub near Eastern Market; Rosemary, chef Maxcel Hardy’s rosemary-filled café and accompanying cigar lounge called Byrd; What’s Crackin’, a seafood-boil restaurant serving up Great Lakes–caught fish; and Basan, a Japanese robata restaurant.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.