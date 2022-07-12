How This Season Of 'The Bachelorette' Will Work With Gabby & Rachel

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette.

For the first time in Bachelorette history, there will be two girls trying to find love at the same time on the same season. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are the bachelorettes this season — which is already shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet!

Gabby and Rachel were both sent home on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The two captured America's hearts in the "rose ceremony from hell" when Clayton admitted to being in love with three women. After the show wrapped, it was announced both Gabby and Rachel would share a Bachelorette season. Clayton is currently dating the third woman in the love "square," Susie Evans.

How will the season work with not one, but two girls? The short answer is we don't really know yet. But Gabby and Rachel, with the help of host Jesse Palmer, will navigate this season together — and they've already made some interesting changes.

Monday (July 11) night's premiere was set up how it normally is. Over 20 contestants — this season had a record 30 men — step out of the limo, make their best first impression, chat with the Bachelorette(s) and then there's a Rose Ceremony.

As the men are seen pulling up in the limo, a few ask one another, "So how is this gonna work?" "I think it's definitely gonna be unpredictable," one contestant said. "It's gonna be a little chaotic, I think," said another. "I think it's gonna be awesome," another one said.

As Gabby and Rachel arrived to the Bachelor Mansion, Jesse mentioned that the two girls would essentially be making up their own rules as they go along. "I'm really hoping that they've talked about how to make the unusual journey work for the both of them. I guess we'll see what they've come up with," he said. "We've never done anything like this before. Two bachelorettes for the entire season. How's this whole thing gonna work?

Rachel, a pilot and flight instructor from Florida, answered Jesse's question the best way she can. "We're just gonna be learning along the way. Of course we're gonna make some mistakes, but I have (Gabby) to help me so I think we'll be OK," she said. Before meeting the men, Gabby shared the same sentiment. "We are breaking ground with two bachelorettes and all of you guys, so I hope we're patient with each other. ... I honestly have no clue how the night's gonna work having two of us. I kind of just have no expectations right now," she said.

As the night went on, Gabby and Rachel met guys together and spoke to them individually, too. Some men talked to both Gabby and Rachel while others didn't get the chance for a conversation at all, which isn't uncommon at Bachelor cocktail parties. Both girls gave out their own First Impression Rose — and shared a few smooches, too. During confessionals, Gabby and Rachel both alluded to being patient, communicating with one another and just being honest about the whole process. Men were overheard saying it's likely some will end up falling for both women, and vice versa.

At the end of the night, a Rose Ceremony was scheduled, but Gabby and Rachel switched up the game. Unsure about how to proceed with the Rose Ceremony since they didn't get the chance to speak to everyone, Jesse gave the girls the following advice: "You guys can do whatever you want. Listen, your journey, you call the shots," he said.

With that being said, Gabby and Rachel decided to eliminate three men who they "definitely" weren't feeling a connection with — which included a magician and a set of twins — and kept the remaining 27 men for the next week, which hasn't been done before.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.