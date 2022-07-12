Georgia Woman Paralyzed After Visit To Chiropractor

A 28-year-old Georgia woman went to the chiropractor to get her neck adjusted, and left with a much greater ailment than she arrived with. According to WSB-TV, Caitlin Jensen, a recent graduate of Georgia Southern University, visited the chiropractor on June 16 in Savannah and ended up in the hospital.

Immediately following her chiropractor appointment, she started getting sick and went right to the emergency room. Tests showed that there were four arteries dissected in her neck. WJCL mentioned that this caused Jensen to suffer from cardiac arrest and a stroke. She also lost her heartbeat for ten minutes before doctors were able to revive her.

“She's able to open her eyes every now and then and wake up a little bit. And kind of move her hands to squeeze a little. But that's it,” Jensens brother told WJCL.

Caitlins mother, Darlene Jensen, cited what the doctors said was the cause of her daughters paralyzation.

“The surgeon that performed the surgery on her that saved her life, and every other doctor that has looked at her, have all agreed that this happened as a direct result of the neck manipulation,” Darlene shared. “The chiropractor called 911 and then called me and told me that she was ‘having a reaction to the treatment.’”

When Caitlin gets strong enough to leave the ICU, she will be encouraged to do therapy to improve functioning. The chiropractor denied to comment.