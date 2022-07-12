Gronk Reveals What He'd Do If Tom Brady Asked Him To Come Out Of Retirement

Rob Gronkowski is staying retired, even if his longtime quarterback Tom Brady tries to coax him out again.

Gronkowski, who announced his second NFL retirement last month, told ESPN's Mike Reiss that he's "done with football," even if Brady tries to talk him back onto the gridiron.

"I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time,” Gronkowski said during an Ice Shaker Bottle event in Boston on Tuesday (July 12). “Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m going good. But I wouldn’t go back to football — no," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sparked speculation when he suggested that his client would have a difficult time saying no to Brady, his teammate for his entire NFL career with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Gronkowski chalked up to the super agent loving to "see his players always be playing.