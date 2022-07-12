Here Are The Most Stressful Cities In Arizona For Working And Living

We all get stressed out from time to time, but some cities make it a little harder for residents and workers to stay calm and collected.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most stressful cities for working and living. The website states, "To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics."

According to the list, the most stressed cities in Arizona are Glendale and Tucson. Glendale ranked number 43, while Tucson followed closely behind at number 45.

Here are all the Arizona cities that made the list:

Glendale- 43

Tucson- 45

Phoenix- 59

Peoria- 110

Mesa- 112

Tempe-116

Chandler- 147

Gilbert- 159

Scottsdale- 160

The top ten most stressed cities in America are:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Gulfport, MS Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Toledo, OH

Click here to check out the full list of the most stressful cities for working and living.