Here Are The Most Stressful Cities In Texas For Working And Living

We all get stressed out from time to time, but some cities make it a little harder for residents and workers to stay calm and collected.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most stressful cities for working and living. The website states, "To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics."

According to the list, the most stressed city in Texas is Houston. The city came in at number 18 on the list and placed fourth overall for work stress.

Here are all the Texas cities that made the list:

Houston- 18

Dallas- 36

San Antonio- 41

Brownsville- 50

Corpus Christi- 56

El Paso- 71

Fort Worth- 76

Arlington- 78

Laredo- 87

Lubbock- 94

Amarillo- 98

Irving- 117

Austin- 162

Plano- 168

The top ten most stressed cities in America are:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Gulfport, MS Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Toledo, OH

Click here to check out the full list of the most stressful cities for working and living.