Kevin Nash Details Scott Hall's Final Moments, Fatal Accident
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2022
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed details regarding the accident that led to the death of his longtime best friend and stablemate Scott Hall, as well as his final moments during the debut episode of his new podcast Kliq This.
Nash said Hall "was in lockdown" at his duplex in Smyrna, Georgia and had slipped on ice while making Kool-Aid, which resulted in the Hall of Fame wrestler landing on and breaking his hip.
“He was making some Kool-Aid, and he put the plastic pitcher up to the refrigerator and the ice went in it,” Nash said via WrestlingInc.com. “But a couple of the pieces of ice, as always, bounced out and landed on the floor. He went over, stirred it…he was going back to get something, and one of those pieces of ice caught his heel. He did the f-----’ whoopsy daisy and f-----’ landed and broke his other hip … He’s in the middle of his kitchen and he’s in so much pain, he can’t move. He tries to move several different times, he can’t move. Finally he passes out.”
“Wakes up, and at this point he’s just like, ‘I’m so dehydrated,'” Nash continued. “And he’s got a defibrillator and a pacemaker in his heart, and he’s like ‘I’m gonna croak if I don’t get some fluids.’ So he turned and just gutted it and got his back to the cabinet and reached up with two hands he said like he was picking up a Fabergé egg, and got that pitcher of Kool-Aid and just drank it through the spout sip by sip. He said slowly he got enough to him that he was able to just drag himself, and he called 911 and they came and got him, and they took him to the hospital.”
Nash said doctors at the hospital discovered that Hall had a variety of health concerns that may or may not have been related to the fall.
Nash, who was returning home from an autographic signing at the time, said he received a call from WWE executive and longtime friend Paul 'Triple H' Levesque telling him that Hall had suffered three heart attacks.
“I got a call Sunday morning, God it was early, and it was Paul,” Nash said via WrestlingInc.com. “Paul said that Scott had three heart attacks, and it didn’t look good.”
The three heart attacks stemmed from a blood clot that had gotten loose after Hall fell at his home.
Nash said he attempted to book a flight to Atlanta, but had complications getting there and doctors had already decided to take Hall off life support, estimating that he would have about 10 minutes until his death.
Nash said he and the rest of the Kliq -- a backstage group of friends including himself, Hall, Levesque, Shawn Michaels and Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman -- all "got on speaker phone" and "talked to him," saying that they had "cried, basically, is all we did."
Hall ultimately passed several hours later than initially expected on March 14 at the age of 63.
A service was held in his native Baltimore, which was attended by all four surviving members of the Kliq, as well as Hall's son, Cody, and Diamond Dallas Page, who Nash said offered to let Hall stay at his home once he was released from the hospital and had encouraged the wrestler's road to sobriety during the early 2010s through his DDP Yoga program.
Hall was best known for his tenure with WWE as 'Razor Ramon,' which included four stints as Intercontinental Champion, and WCW, wrestling under his real name as a member of the New World Order stable, as well as a subsect nWo tag-team 'The Outsiders' with Nash.
Hall and Nash -- a former WWE World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion during his first stint with the company -- debuted in WCW in 1996 after successful stints with the then-WWF, aligning with fellow WWE legend Hulk Hogan as the nWo's three founding members.
The group's success was crucial to WCW's ratings advantage in the 'Monday Night Wars' during head-to-head competition with the then-WWF's RAW program during the late 1990s.
Hall was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions for his singles run as Razor Ramon in 2014 and as part of the nWo in 2020 alongside Hogan, Nash and Waltman, all of whom were also elected previously for separate contributions.