Kevin Nash Details Scott Hall's Final Moments, Fatal Accident

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed details regarding the accident that led to the death of his longtime best friend and stablemate Scott Hall, as well as his final moments during the debut episode of his new podcast Kliq This.

Nash said Hall "was in lockdown" at his duplex in Smyrna, Georgia and had slipped on ice while making Kool-Aid, which resulted in the Hall of Fame wrestler landing on and breaking his hip.

“He was making some Kool-Aid, and he put the plastic pitcher up to the refrigerator and the ice went in it,” Nash said via WrestlingInc.com. “But a couple of the pieces of ice, as always, bounced out and landed on the floor. He went over, stirred it…he was going back to get something, and one of those pieces of ice caught his heel. He did the f-----’ whoopsy daisy and f-----’ landed and broke his other hip … He’s in the middle of his kitchen and he’s in so much pain, he can’t move. He tries to move several different times, he can’t move. Finally he passes out.”

“Wakes up, and at this point he’s just like, ‘I’m so dehydrated,'” Nash continued. “And he’s got a defibrillator and a pacemaker in his heart, and he’s like ‘I’m gonna croak if I don’t get some fluids.’ So he turned and just gutted it and got his back to the cabinet and reached up with two hands he said like he was picking up a Fabergé egg, and got that pitcher of Kool-Aid and just drank it through the spout sip by sip. He said slowly he got enough to him that he was able to just drag himself, and he called 911 and they came and got him, and they took him to the hospital.”