Kid Cudi Explains Why He Updated The Cover For His Debut Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2022
Kid Cudi released his debut mixtape nearly 14 years ago. To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the project, the "Do What I Want" rapper is planning to release it on streaming services for the first time with a significant change that some fans aren't happy about.
On Monday afternoon, July 11, Kid Cudi took the time to address a fan who had an issue with the newest update to A Kid Named Cudi. The fan had responded to the rapper after he debuted new cover art for the beloved project. After the Twitter user expressed his opinion about the new image, Cudi snapped back and admitted he never liked the original cover.
Im sorry but that cover i never liked and this is way better to see me at that time. Some of yall be so stuck on the past and dont wanna see any change its really sad. This photo is as equally if not more iconic. Ur bogus https://t.co/vNigDUb6l5— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 11, 2022
“I’m sorry but that cover i never liked and this is way better to see me at that time,” Cudi replied. “Some of yall be so stuck on the past and dont wanna see any change its really sad. This photo is as equally if not more iconic. Ur bogus.”
Cudi first announced his plans for A Kid Named Cudi back in March. The replacement photo that will be featured in the new cover was taken in 2008 by Mel D Cole. The new black-and-white image isn't the only update that will be featured on the remastered of the mixtape on streaming services. Cudi's updated version will include a brand new album intro. His mixtape's original intro was produced by Plain Pat and Emile. Of course, it will also feature Cudi's classics "Day 'n' Night," and "The Prayer."
Look out for A Kid Named Cudi on streaming services everywhere on Friday, July 15. Check out the new cover art below.
FRIDAY 😶🌫️ pic.twitter.com/Hkrgh8ny3P— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 11, 2022