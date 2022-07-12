Kid Cudi Explains Why He Updated The Cover For His Debut Mixtape

“I’m sorry but that cover i never liked and this is way better to see me at that time,” Cudi replied. “Some of yall be so stuck on the past and dont wanna see any change its really sad. This photo is as equally if not more iconic. Ur bogus.”



Cudi first announced his plans for A Kid Named Cudi back in March. The replacement photo that will be featured in the new cover was taken in 2008 by Mel D Cole. The new black-and-white image isn't the only update that will be featured on the remastered of the mixtape on streaming services. Cudi's updated version will include a brand new album intro. His mixtape's original intro was produced by Plain Pat and Emile. Of course, it will also feature Cudi's classics "Day 'n' Night," and "The Prayer."



Look out for A Kid Named Cudi on streaming services everywhere on Friday, July 15. Check out the new cover art below.