Omarion Says His Upcoming Documentary Will Reveal The 'Truth' About B2K

"This is a great opportunity for me to give my public and my fans and everyone that's watching me even context to the Verzuz," Omarion told TMZ. "Everything that has happened thus far, I've never spoken on it so this docu(-series) really encapsulates my truth and my perspective."



Omarion debuted the trailer for the docu-series last week and it already gives off toxic vibes. The nearly 3-minute clip contains unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of the inaugural tour that shows tense situations between the artists on the lineup, several arguments and other chaotic moments.



The doc will also touch on the drama between Omarion and Lil Fizz, who fell out after Fizz began dating O's ex-girlfriend and mother of his two kids Apryl Jones. Omarion briefly spoke about his feelings towards them both after they took their relationship public in 2019, and even accepted Fizz's public apology during last year's Millennium Tour in L.A. However, it looks like O may have more to say.



Omarion's documentary comes after he head hit-for-hit with Mario in their R&B Verzuz battle last month. All three B2K members apparently teamed up to shame O for losing to Mario by posting the same clip of the The Temptations with the caption "You GOT SERVED." Watch the trailer for Omarion's OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse