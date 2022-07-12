Omarion Says His Upcoming Documentary Will Reveal The 'Truth' About B2K
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2022
Omarion wants to tell his side of the B2K story after several members of the R&B group called him out following his Verzuz battle with Mario.
In an interview TMZ published on Monday, July 11, Omarion opened up about the plans for his new docu-series OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse. The "Icebox" singer explained why he's releasing the five-part program, which is set to address what really happened during the anticipated Millennium Tour in 2019. O said that he's never truly spoken about what went down during the tour that originally featured B2K and a slew of other R&B acts from the early 2000s.
Omarion is dropping a new docuseries shining a light on the truth of B2K's nasty breakup. @Omarion joined us on TMZ Live to address drama with the band and how he stays 'unbothered': pic.twitter.com/1GWMs3NRIL— TMZ Live (@TMZLive) July 12, 2022
"This is a great opportunity for me to give my public and my fans and everyone that's watching me even context to the Verzuz," Omarion told TMZ. "Everything that has happened thus far, I've never spoken on it so this docu(-series) really encapsulates my truth and my perspective."
Omarion debuted the trailer for the docu-series last week and it already gives off toxic vibes. The nearly 3-minute clip contains unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of the inaugural tour that shows tense situations between the artists on the lineup, several arguments and other chaotic moments.
The doc will also touch on the drama between Omarion and Lil Fizz, who fell out after Fizz began dating O's ex-girlfriend and mother of his two kids Apryl Jones. Omarion briefly spoke about his feelings towards them both after they took their relationship public in 2019, and even accepted Fizz's public apology during last year's Millennium Tour in L.A. However, it looks like O may have more to say.
Omarion's documentary comes after he head hit-for-hit with Mario in their R&B Verzuz battle last month. All three B2K members apparently teamed up to shame O for losing to Mario by posting the same clip of the The Temptations with the caption "You GOT SERVED." Watch the trailer for Omarion's OMEGA: The Gift & The Curse