This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 12, 2022

Cincinnati Sunset
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Cincinnati Zoo as the most iconic landmark in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

When it comes to zoos in the United States, Cincinnati’s is a contender for king of the jungle. That’s because it has the oldest continuously operating zoo building. The limestone dome, built in 1875, used to be the Monkey House but has since become the Reptile House, home to all sorts of snakes, lizards, and turtles. Adults and kids alike will love marveling over the architecture… and the animals, of course.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

