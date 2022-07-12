This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Tennessee

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today.

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because Tennessee has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.

So which spot in Tennessee is considered the state's most historic landmark?

Graceland

Located in Memphis, the home of Elvis Presley serves as a monument to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. The mansion is settled on nearly 14 acres of land that includes a massive entertainment complex filled with costumes and artifacts as well as special restaurants and shopping.

Graceland is located at the fittingly-named 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about Tennessee's most historic landmark:

"This Memphis mansion looks fit for a king. And that's because it was... for the King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis Presley himself. Join the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock to the icon's home every year and take an interactive tour narrated by John Stamos and Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie. You won't want to miss the famous Jungle Room where Elvis loved entertaining friends and family and even recorded two of his albums."

Check out the full list here to see the most historic landmarks around the country.