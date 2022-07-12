This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In South Carolina

French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?

With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around South Carolina that offer that delicious fried snack, it's hard to know where to start your search. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants that serve up the best french fries in the entire state.

"No matter how you like your fries, there's no denying that fried potatoes are one of the most classic American side dishes out there. And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path."

So which restaurant has the best french fries in South Carolina?

Ruth's Drive-In

Located in Hartsville, about 70 miles northeast of Columbia, the family owned and operated Ruth's Drive-In has been serving the community since 1945. Though they specialize in "old type" burgers, their fries smothered in either homemade chili or gravy are all the rage. Ruth's Drive-In is located at 659 West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best fries in the state:

"You can get a fantastic home-cooked meal at Ruth's, but you can also get some of South Carolina's most mouthwatering fries. The gravy on fries is super satisfying and the chili cheese fries feature a from-scratch chili recipe. Locals love this long-time spot to get great food at reasonable prices."

Check out the full report here.